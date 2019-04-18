Busy, busy, busy ... this is the story of our lives most days.



We have our “have-to-dos” on our plate so our “want-to-dos” either get shortened, or completely pushed to the side.



Fitness is a must for most, but even the most dedicated occasionally get pressed for time. That is why combination moves are so useful. When time is limited, throw in a few combination moves that work multiple parts of your body, and ta-da, you have a total body workout in a lot less time.



Our move today is a frog plank. You only need a flat surface for this combination exercise. This move will be working your chest, your upper back, abdominals, glutes and hamstrings. This move will get your heart pounding quickly so it can be used for cardio as well.



Begin this combination exercise by starting down on the ground, in a planking position. Both hands on the ground about shoulder width apart, keep your chest tall and your core engaged. Extend your legs straight back behind you, with your weight on your toes. Once you are sturdy in your plank, you are ready to hop into frog position.



In a somewhat quick movement, proceed to pull your legs in a forward motion extending them to the outside of each of your hands. Once your feet have landed and your knees are bent, smoothly lift up your chest (tucking your arms into your chest) and press down into a deep squatting position. Imagine what a frog would look like.



Quickly return into your planking position. Continue this plank, frog squat combo for at least 10 repetitions. Take a break if needed then return for a few more sets. This exercise will target your whole body and double as cardio. The best part is you can do it anywhere.



-- Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.