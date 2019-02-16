VIDEO - Celebrating the U.S. Colored Troops from Delaware

About 1,000 free African Americans from our state joined the Union Army in the Civil War. For most, their stories are lost to time, but Pvt. Elbert's has been brought to life.

Pvt. James Elbert was buried in Delaware City's African Union Church Cemetery, now restored as a park along the Mike Castle Trail. The Friends of the African Union Cemetery sponsor these programs at schools, libraries and other organizations. Email info@africanunioncemetery.org.