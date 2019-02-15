The event will be held at The Greene Turtle, 416 S. Ridge Avenue, Middletown, off of U.S. Route 301 near Walgreens

The Salvation Army’s fifth annual “Souper Bowl” fundraiser in Middletown will be held at The Greene Turtle, 416 S. Ridge Avenue, off of U.S. Route 301 near Walgreens, Saturday, Feb. 16 from 12-3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 which includes all the soup you can eat and a keepsake soup mug, available while supplies last, hand painted by artists from the Salvation Army’s Creative HeARTS program for people with developmental disabilities.

Proceeds benefit Salvation Army food programs in Delaware.

For more information or to RSVP, call Carl Colantuono, (302) 472-0731.