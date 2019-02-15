Now that the Super Bowl has passed, the focus of the sports world will turn to the NBA. The NBA All-Stars Game is this weekend (Feb. 17). Afterward, teams will be battling it out to see who makes the playoffs that begin on April 13. Here are some NBA podcasts to get you ready for the last 25 games of the regular season.

The Ringer NBA Show

Presented by The Ringer basketball staff, this podcast features a daily breakdown of the latest storylines, trends and developments in the NBA by hosts Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor. It also features interviews with players, coaches and front-office personnel. Recent episodes include: " ‘The Mismatch’: MVPaul George? Plus: the Rising East," " ‘Heat Check’: The New-New Sixers Look Good-Good" and "NBA Trade Deadline: Eastern Conference Power Shifts and Favorite Trades."

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/the-nba-show

The Starters

From NBA TV comes this daily show covering the latest news and storylines around the league. The Starters is hosted by J.E. Skeets and Tas Melas, and features breakdowns of the league’s biggest games and off-court antics. Recent episodes include: "Big Brother Al," "Thunder Rolls" and "The Drop - MVPG, Streaks + Magic Man."

Find it: http://www.nba.com/the-starters-podcasts

The Woj Pod

Hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski , one of the NBA’s most prolific reporters,this show probes the biggest newsmakers in the NBA. Wojnarowski interviews everyone from the commissioner, to general managers, coaches and players about the latest breaking news. Recent episodes include: "Jeff Hornacek," "Bobby Marks on the Trade Deadline" and "Golden State’s Steph Curry."

Find it: https://art19.com/shows/thewojpod

The Lowe Post

Hosted by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the long-time NBA insider chats with other journalists about the NBA and the latest news on everything NBA related. Lowe regularly interviews writers such as Kevin Arnovitz, Ian Eagle and Jackie MacMullan and players/coaches such as Jerry Stackhouse, Luke Walton and Jeff Van Gundy. Recent episodes include: "Tim MacMahon," "Bobby Marks" and "Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special."

Find it: http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/10528553