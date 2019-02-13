Send some in

The new show is titled “The Past Seen Through the Eyes of the Youth.” The contemporary pieces were crafted by an African American group of quilters from throughout Delaware. In celebration of Black History Month, several vibrant works are on display in A Stitch in Time Quilt Guild’s new exhibit at Delaware Agricultural Museum through April 12.

The new show is titled “The Past Seen Through the Eyes of the Youth.” The contemporary pieces were crafted by an African American group of quilters from throughout Delaware.