Along with food and vendors, Friday's schedule includes the Little Miss Apple Scrapple Contest, carnival rides and a street dance, while Saturday features a 5K, an apple toss, skillet toss, live music and the scrapple sling.

The Bridgeville Apple Scrapple Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 in and around the Bridgeville Fire Hall, west of Main Street which is also known as Business 13, west of U.S. Route 13.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

On Friday, the festival begins at 4 p.m. Activities include:

Opening ceremony at 6 p.m.

Little Miss Apple Scrapple Contest at the Bridgeville Fire Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Street dance from 8-10:30 p.m.

Carnival rides from 4-10 p.m., with proceeds supporting the Bridgeville Library.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

On Saturday, the 5K Hogg Jogg starts at 8 a.m., with registration at 7:15 a.m.

The festival continues at 9 a.m., with arts, crafts, vendors, food, carnival rides, a car show and music by J&B Entertainment.

More activities include:

Cruzers Band, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Randy Lee Ashcraft and the Saltwater Cowboys, 12:30-2 p.m.

Apple toss contest for kids, 1 p.m.

Ladies skillet toss, 1:30 p.m.

The Mayoral Scrapple Sling, 2 p.m.

Music by Captain Mike, 3 p.m.,

Chasin’Time featuring the Mears Girls, 5:15 p.m.

Sticky Situation featuring Paul Webb, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, see the website applescrapple.com.