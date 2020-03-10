“Fantasy, Exploring the Vivid Imagination" opens at Gilbert W. Perry Jr. Center for the Arts in Middletown

The Gilbert W. Perry Jr. Center for the Arts, 51 W. Main St., Middletown, is hosting the opening reception for a new exhibit, “Fantasy, Exploring the Vivid Imagination," Friday, March 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Visitors can meet the artists and see their works. Music will be provided by guitarist Em McKeever.

The exhibit is open through March 28 during regular gallery hours Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.