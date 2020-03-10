Performance Friday, March 13 at Wesley College's Bennett Chapel

The Heritage Brass from the Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform a free concert Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m., at Wesley College’s Bennett Chapel at Division and North Bradford streets, Dover.

This ensemble of professional airman musicians presents a repertoire featuring patriotic tunes, jazz standards, new compositions and distinctive arrangements of old favorites. These world-class musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

For more, see heritageofamericaband.af.mil.