Show time is 7 p.m. March 5, 6 and 7 with a Saturday matinee March 7 at 1 p.m.

The Milford High School Drama Club will present the musical “Legally Blonde” March 5-7 at the high school auditorium.

Based on the book and movie, the musical tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls in Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend. As Elle struggles with professors, classmates, coursework and even a murder trial, she discovers that she has more to offer than just her looks—and that she has the power to change her world.

“This story has a powerful message for girls about being independent,” said director Carissa Meiklejohn. “While it may be packaged in pink wrapping, at its heart, it is a story about being positive, encouraging and supportive from which anyone can learn.”

Meiklejohn said she is proud of the cast which is made up of freshmen through seniors.

“They have all worked so hard to bring these enjoyable characters to life,” she said.

Featured performers include Jocelyn Argo, Jayden Arthurs, Brianna Bailey, Brooke Bunting, Jacob Elliott, Jakob Faulkner, Keren Garcia-Aguilar, Jesus Gomez, Janae Greer, Anna Hatfield, Will Kahn, Abby Lincoln, Jacqueline Matias-Morales, Mya MacFarland, Adam Morales Jr., Keyla Natareno, Dylan Phillips, Daimi Roblero, Kylie Short, Sophia Sobota, Ireland Stump, Haley Thompson, Paige Thompson, Mystery Villa, Julie White and Rebecca Wisniewski.

The musical is rated PG-13 due to some mature dialogue and themes.