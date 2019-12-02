Music will be provided by Marva Thomas and the Centennial Choir from Smyrna, Michelle Floriolli White, Paul Donovan and Bill Trench

The Old Union Church Society invites the community to the old-fashioned Christmas Candlelight Concert Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the church, 205 Union Church Road, off of northbound U.S. Route 13 near Willey Farms, Townsend.

The speaker will be Brian Connelly. Music will be provided by Marva Thomas and the Centennial Choir from Smyrna, Michelle Floriolli White, Paul Donovan and Bill Trench.

The 1840s country brick church has no electric, although propane heaters will provide comfort on a cold day. The church will be decorated with live greens and candles.

The cemetery is home to the notable 19th century Bishop Levi Scott. A recently published book on Scott will be on sale.

The concert is free and will last about an hour.

In case of inclement weather, see facebook.com/oldunionchurchtownsend/ for information about the cancellation of the concert.