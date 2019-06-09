Block party downtown featured more than 20 performers, headlined by Robert Randolph & The Family Band, along with food trucks, a beer garden, vendors and games for kids.

The Smyrna at Night music festival attracted crowds to downtown Smyrna Saturday evening, with more than 20 acts, vendors, a beer garden, food trucks and games for kids.

The weather was a showstopper, too -- sunny with a high of 83 degrees and a cool, pleasant evening.

The free festival was held from 3-10 p.m., at several venues in downtown Smyrna including the Lemon Leaf Café, The Painted Stave, Smyrna Music Garden, Smyrna Opera House and Citizens’ Hose Company (Smyrna Firehouse), with a stage on South Main Street and the main stage on Market Street Plaza near town hall.

Market Street and portions of Main, Commerce and South streets were closed to traffic, creating a block party atmosphere.

This year’s headliner was Robert Randolph & The Family Band. Randolph has been named to the list of Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and he’s collaborated with Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, The Roots and Jack White.

Other performers included Hoochi Coochi, The Susquehanna Floods, Bad JuJu, Nalani & Sarina, Stacia Lachole, Chaplin the Kid, Country by Night, Jason Ager & the Golden Eagles, Shane Palko, Edgewater Avenue, Captain Blue’s Grass Band, Tyler Greene, Lights of the North, Amanda Nolan, Bethlehem & Sad Patrick, the Evan Fox Band, David Wilson and Bailey Run, Calla Bere & the Attitude, Gooch & the Motion, Party Fowl, Chloe Rae, Julia Johnson and Nic Snow.

A variety of foods and drinks were on sale.

The concert was organized by the Town of Smyrna in partnership with Gable Music Ventures, and the presenting sponsor was WSFS Bank.