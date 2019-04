The event will be held at the at the Mamie A. Warren Senior Center, 1775 Wheatleys Pond Road, Smyrna

The St. Peter’s Church Quarter Auction will be held at the Mamie A. Warren Senior Center, 1775 Wheatleys Pond Road, Smyrna, on Friday, April 5 from 6-9 p.m.

The auction will featuring many items and baskets.

Admission is $5.

For more information, call 741-2095 or email pattymurray3@yahoo.com.