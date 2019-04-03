It’s a given that, in the long-running box office competition between films based on the Marvel and DC comic book universes, you are going to have more fun with Marvel. Sure, there’s been plenty of Marvel angst and misery and, in the case of the final minutes of “Avengers: Infinity War,” doom and abject horror. But the Marvel films are also filled with snarkiness, silliness and, in the cases of “Thor Ragnarok” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” pure hilarity.



The DC movies have had moments of levity, but with the exceptions of “Suicide Squad,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” and sections of “Justice League,” they’ve been mostly brooding affairs, relying on script structures that have grown to resemble each other.



Now here comes “Shazam!” (I love it when there’s an exclamation point in a title), a movie that’s as much a full-out comedy as it is a superhero story. Directed by David F. Sandberg (“Lights Out”) and written by Henry Gayden (“Earth to Echo”), it’s also one of the best comic book movies to make it to the screen in recent years.



But there won’t be any comparing and contrasting of the movie to its source material, as I never read the “Shazam!” comics (or were they “Captain Marvel” comics? The shared history is confusing, but you’re all welcome to do a Google search.)



So, standing on its own, this crazy movie begins in 1974, in a car, on a twisty winter road, with a father and two sons and a Magic 8 Ball. It jumps, without explanation, to a different space-time continuum that’s populated by a powerful and altruistic wizard (Djimon Hounsou) and a septet of ugly statues that appear to be able to turn themselves into growling, slobbering, frightening - and living and breathing - versions of the Seven Deadly Sins.



Thad, the younger lad in the car, constantly told by his nasty father that he’ll never amount to anything, is transported to that other world, where he’s given the chance to choose between good and evil.



But let’s jump up to today, and the travails of young Billy Batson, separated years earlier from his mom after being lost in a crowd, now moving unhappily from foster home to foster home, but always wondering what became of mom. Settling down in a new home with five foster siblings, wise-guy Billy (Asher Angel) is, like Thad before him, transported to that other place, also is confronted by the wizard, but goes a step further, finding that when he speaks the wizard’s name - Shazam - he instantly becomes the superhero - with a panoply of neat superpowers - Shazam (Zachary Levi).



But, like the Tom Hanks character in “Big,” he’s a young boy (I think 14 or 15) in an adult body. Unlike the Hanks character, he has to deal with oh, laser vision and bullet-proof skin and, eventually, the power to fly. Much of the comedy comes in via that dilemma, but also through his relationship with his comic book geek foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), who’s in on what becomes a secret identity situation.



One of the tricks that keeps the film zooming along is the idea that this boy/man can go back and forth between being Billy and Shazam just by saying the name. It’s an ability that can be handy but just as easily get in the way. It can be both when that very young kid, Thad, now grown up to be Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), decides to be on the side of demons and sins - and, of course, wants those Shazam powers for himself.



The stage is set for confrontation, which is the basic makeup for almost all superhero movies. “Shazam!” goes at it not only with breathtaking visual effects, but with both verbal and sight gags galore. There’s also terrific acting and chemistry from and between Levi and Grazer, excellent ensemble work from the various young foster characters, and a fine villainous turn from Mark Strong. By the end, viewers will have been treated to a hip, slick, fun- and angst-filled science-fiction thriller that takes time to deliver a message about family ties. It also has an ending in the middle of the credits and an additional one after them. So, stay seated.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“Shazam!”

Written by Henry Gayden; directed by David F. Sandberg

With Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, Djimon Hounsou

Rated PG-13