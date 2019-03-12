Near Fenwick Island and Ocean City, the Freeman Stage announced the featured performers for its 2019 summer concert season today.

Diana Ross, comedian Jim Gaffigan, Boz Scaggs, reggae group Steel Pulse, the Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart and the Beach Boys are among 36 shows at the venue at 31750 Lake View Drive, off of Route 54, Selbyville, a few miles west of Route 1.

Tribute bands will be celebrating the music of The Beatles, Billy Joel, ABBA, Bob Segar, Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Shows also include productions of "Hello Dolly" and Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure."

Here's the lineup:

June:

Saturday, June 1 - The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Friday, June 7 - The Mavericks

Saturday, June 8 - The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors

Saturday, June 15 - The Tamburitzans

Friday, June 21 - Kat Edmonson

Saturday, June 22 - Kashmir: Led Zeppelin Tribute

Thursday, June 27 - Kaia Kater

Saturday, June 29 - Boz Scaggs

July:

Tuesday, July 2 - Diana Ross

Friday, July 5 - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

Saturday, July 6 - Classic Albums Live Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes”

Wednesday, July 10 - Steel Pulse

Thursday, July 11 - The Marcus King Band

Monday, July 15 - Buddy Guy

Tuesday, July 16 - moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love

Wednesday, July 17 - Havana Hop

Saturday, July 20 - Hollywood Nights: Bob Segar Tribute

Tuesday, July 23 - “Hello Dolly!” by Clear Space Theatre Company

Wednesday, July 24 - The War and Treaty

Saturday, July 27 - Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Billy Joel Tribute

Monday, July 29 - Ben Folds and Violent Femmes

Tuesday, July 30 - Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart

August:

Thursday, Aug. 1 - Gary Allegretto and his band

Friday, Aug. 2 - 21st Century Artists: ABBA Tribute

Saturday, Aug. 3 - Gavin DeGraw

Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Saturday, Aug. 10 - The Bronx Wanderers

Sunday, Aug. 11 - Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot

Thursday, Aug. 15 - Billy Currington

Friday, Aug. 16 - Summer of Love: Songs from the Woodstock Generation

Saturday, Aug. 17 - Tito Puente Jr. with the Rico Monaco Band

Friday, Aug. 23 - Jim Gaffigan

Saturday, Aug. 24 - The Beach Boys

Wednesday, Aug. 28 - First State Ballet Theatre

Thursday, Aug. 29 - Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” by Brown Box Theatre Project

Friday, Aug. 30 - Masters of Soul