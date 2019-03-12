Near Fenwick Island and Ocean City, the Freeman Stage announced the featured performers for its 2019 summer concert season today.
Diana Ross, comedian Jim Gaffigan, Boz Scaggs, reggae group Steel Pulse, the Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart and the Beach Boys are among 36 shows at the venue at 31750 Lake View Drive, off of Route 54, Selbyville, a few miles west of Route 1.
Tribute bands will be celebrating the music of The Beatles, Billy Joel, ABBA, Bob Segar, Led Zeppelin and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Shows also include productions of "Hello Dolly" and Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure."
Here's the lineup:
June:
Saturday, June 1 - The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
Friday, June 7 - The Mavericks
Saturday, June 8 - The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors
Saturday, June 15 - The Tamburitzans
Friday, June 21 - Kat Edmonson
Saturday, June 22 - Kashmir: Led Zeppelin Tribute
Thursday, June 27 - Kaia Kater
Saturday, June 29 - Boz Scaggs
July:
Tuesday, July 2 - Diana Ross
Friday, July 5 - Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Saturday, July 6 - Classic Albums Live Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes”
Wednesday, July 10 - Steel Pulse
Thursday, July 11 - The Marcus King Band
Monday, July 15 - Buddy Guy
Tuesday, July 16 - moe. and Blues Traveler with G. Love
Wednesday, July 17 - Havana Hop
Saturday, July 20 - Hollywood Nights: Bob Segar Tribute
Tuesday, July 23 - “Hello Dolly!” by Clear Space Theatre Company
Wednesday, July 24 - The War and Treaty
Saturday, July 27 - Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Billy Joel Tribute
Monday, July 29 - Ben Folds and Violent Femmes
Tuesday, July 30 - Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart
August:
Thursday, Aug. 1 - Gary Allegretto and his band
Friday, Aug. 2 - 21st Century Artists: ABBA Tribute
Saturday, Aug. 3 - Gavin DeGraw
Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Saturday, Aug. 10 - The Bronx Wanderers
Sunday, Aug. 11 - Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot
Thursday, Aug. 15 - Billy Currington
Friday, Aug. 16 - Summer of Love: Songs from the Woodstock Generation
Saturday, Aug. 17 - Tito Puente Jr. with the Rico Monaco Band
Friday, Aug. 23 - Jim Gaffigan
Saturday, Aug. 24 - The Beach Boys
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - First State Ballet Theatre
Thursday, Aug. 29 - Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” by Brown Box Theatre Project
Friday, Aug. 30 - Masters of Soul