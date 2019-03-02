McEntire and Knight are the final grandstand acts to be announced, joining Sugarland, Dan + Shay, Brantley Gilbert, the Brothers Osbourne, Bethel Worship and ventriloquist Darci Lynne, along with a demolition derby and harness racing.

Delaware State Fair officials announced this afternoon that Reba McEntire and Gladys Knight will be performing at the fair in July.

McEntire, the country music and TV star has sung hits like "Fancy," "Whoever's in New England," "Does He Love You," "Is There Life Out There," "The Heart Won't Lie," "The Greatest Man I Never Knew" and "You Lie."

Knight, the legendary rhythm and blues singer, is famous for hits like "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Neither One of Us," "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" and "Love Overboard."

The Delaware State Fair entertainment lineup in the M&T Bank Grandstand includes:

Thursday, July 18 - Sugarland,

Friday, July 19 - Brothers Osbourne,

Saturday, July 20 - Reba McEntire,

Sunday, July 21 - Demolition Derby,

Monday, July 22 - Dan + Shay,

Tuesday, July 23 - Bethel Worship,

Wednesday, July 24 - ventriloquist Darci Lynne,

Thursday, July 25 - Harness racing,

Friday, July 26 - Brantley Gilbert,

Saturday, July 27 - Gladys Knight.

Tickets for admission and concerts will go on sale Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased online at www.delawarestatefair.com, or by calling eTix at 1-800-514-3849.

The Delaware State Fair M&T Bank Grandstand is located at 18500 S. DuPont Highway, Harrington.