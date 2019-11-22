Chevrolet of Dover will now operate under the name Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover and marks 21 dealerships in the Hertrich Family.

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships is proud to announce the acquisition of their newest dealership, Chevrolet of Dover.

Chevrolet of Dover will now operate under the name Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover and marks 21 dealerships in the Hertrich Family. In addition, the Hertrich Family welcomes their fifth collision center with the acquisition, Hertrich Collision Center of Dover.

“We are proud to welcome Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover and Hertrich Collision Center of Dover to our family,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “This dealership has a long history as part of the Dover community and we look forward to the opportunity to continue the dealership’s legacy. We welcome aboard our new team members and thank the Chevrolet of Dover and collision center customers for the opportunity to service all of their vehicle needs.”

Since 1930, Chevrolet of Dover has been a pillar of the community, originally as Townsend Brothers Chevrolet. Hertrich said the Dover community can expect the same great service that has been a staple of the store for the past 89 years.

“We look forward to working with the dealership team to provide the best customer service possible to our customers,” said Hertrich. “World class customer service is what we expect of ourselves and it is what we want our customers to expect of us.”

Hertrich is no stranger to the Dover community with two other locations in Dover, Hertrich’s Capitol Lincoln Mazda and Hertrich Nissan. Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover is located next to Hertrich Nissan at 1450 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901.

In addition, Hertrich brings with them years of experience in the automotive industry and a vast knowledge of the Chevrolet brand. Hertrich opened their first dealership in 1963 and Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover marks the fifth Chevrolet dealership in the Hertrich Family, something Hertrich says is a great benefit for customers.

“Having five Chevrolet dealerships allows us to have a wide range of inventory available to our customers, giving them more choices when they are searching for their new car,” said Hertrich. “We are excited to bring our experience with the Chevrolet brand to Delaware. Chevrolet has been a great partner to us for many years and look forward to continuing that relationship with this addition.”

Hertrich also offers an industry leading Hertrich Certified Pre-Owned program, a program that provides a 7-year, 100,000 mile warranty on select used vehicles. The addition of Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover will also provide a greater selection of used vehicles in the Dover area, with Hertrich offering over 1,200 used vehicles.

In addition, Hertrich’s experience working with Chevrolet means customers can expect top quality service in the service department, with highly qualified technicians and ample parts to repair vehicles quickly.

Hertrich Collision Center of Dover is also joining an already accomplished team of collision centers for the Hertrich Family with their Milford, Seaford, Bear and Denton collision centers all being rated as ICAR Gold Class collision centers. The Hertrich Collision Center of Dover will work with all insurance companies and is outfitted with the most comprehensive equipment and tools to help get your car back to new condition.

“We are just excited for this new opportunity to grow and expand our presence in the Dover community” said Hertrich, “but most of all, we are excited to welcome our new team members and customers to the Hertrich Family.”

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships is Delmarva’s #1 Dealer and now has 21 dealerships, 36 franchises, five collision centers and carries 19 manufactures throughout Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey, representing a complete line of multi-franchise sales, service parts, accessories and collision centers. In 2018 Fred Hertrich IV was nominated as Delaware’s representative for the 2018 TIME Dealer of the Year and was name Delaware Business Times’ Delaware Family Owned Business X-Large Category winner in 2019. For more information, visit the website at www.hertrichs.com.