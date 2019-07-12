The site at 34 Salt Creek Drive is on southbound U.S. Route 13 near Redner's warehouse market in northern Dover.

Local business owner and resident Tajesh Patel and business partner Ravish Patel held the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Dairy Queen in Dover Wednesday, July 10. The site at 34 Salt Creek Drive is in northern Dover near Redner’s warehouse market on southbound U.S. Route 13.

Tajesh is very involved in the community in Dover and Kent County, operating multiple Verizon Wireless locations starting in 2007. In 2014, he opened his first Fix Ur Crack phone and electronics repair store. He is a native of Delaware, born in New Castle. He graduated from Smyrna High School and New York Institution of Technology and has been in business in Delaware

He said he has listened to residents’ feedback and requests for a Dairy Queen establishment and he is now delivering upon that. The restaurant will satisfy cravings for delicious desserts with its renowned ice cream and treats and also offer many fast service dinner delights, including the newest entrée – chicken and waffles.

The owners are planning to open the new Dairy Queen in late October and will be taking applications for all positions starting in September.