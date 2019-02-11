Entry Price: $45,800

Price as Tested: $65,930



This week, we’re behind the wheel of the 2019 Infiniti QX60, the Smyrna, Tennessee, built seven-passenger SUV Crossover created to deliver a combination of power, luxury and utility in a final, highly attractive motif.



In this sense, the Infiniti QX60 passed test years ago.



Following a major makeover back in 2016 and subsequent yearly tweaks, the midsize QX60 for 2019 receives several safety upgrades and is available in two distinct trims called Pure and Luxe. Even before the options (which are many and at times confusing), every QX60 built comes well equipped and feature luxurious cabins with heated seats, six-speaker stereo, blind-spot monitors, large 8-inch infotainment display and much more. New for 2019 is emergency forward-collision warnings with braking that was an option in years past.



Infiniti continues to promote its best selling SUV in uncompromising expressions of style while offering a more car-like driving experience. Available in front or AWD, QX60’s main demographic is higher income consumers who don’t mind shelling out a few dollars more for the opulence they seek. Pricing starts at $44,250 for the front drive QX60 Pure while Luxe models start at $46,050. If you want all wheel drive, add $1,800 more.



Infiniti offers its upscale SUV with a styling flair thanks to an aggressive yet pleasing profile that features a long hood, sculptured roofline, and nicely styled rear fascia. The end result is a vehicle that offers the utility of an SUV with the looks of a sleek modern day marvel.



QX60’s power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 that powers many of corporate Nissan and upscale Infiniti vehicles. This engine now develops 30 horsepower more than it did in 2016, providing 295 horsepower and 270 lb. ft. of torque. The engine mates to a CVT automatic with a manual shift mode and is capable of towing up to 5,000 pounds.



Fuel mileage is decent with 20 city and 27 highway for the front drive while AWD versions deliver 19 city 26 highway. This is still good considering QX60’s 2.5-ton mass. Our tester featured Infiniti’s four selectable driving modes of Standard, Sport, Eco, or Snow which work in tandem with a fully independent suspension built with a strut double-wishbone front and a multi-link rear with sturdy stabilizer bars. This all assists in good handling characteristics.



Inside, the standard Luxe QX cabin features leatherette seating, Infinity In-touch infotainment with voice recognition, 8-USB ports, 13-speaker Bose stereo Sirius/XM Satellite, rearview safety monitor, Bluetooth, smart phone compatibility, push button start and intelligent key. Notable is a hidden cargo trunk with a lift up hatch behind the third seat that helps expand cargo space to over 70 cu. ft. with all seats down. All Infiniti models are noted for quiet interiors and our QX60 came with six bottle holders, eight cupholders and several hidden compartments. There is much more on the standard Luxe trim list that your dealer is waiting to explain in detail.



Our Luxe trim test drive model included numerous expensive options, one of them a $5,000 Limited Package. The Limited option adds special semi-aniline stitched leather seating (beautiful indeed), dark silver wood accents, leather wrapped steering and handles, special dark aluminum-alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, and a Limited emblem. For me, I’d pass on this one unless those special leather seats sway your wallet to the positive.



A Sensory Package for $3,500 more adds a Bose 15-speaker stereo upgrade, dual front power seat memory with driver lumbar, 20-inch aluminum alloys on Bridgestone tires, hourglass seat stitching, climate control heated/cooled seats, heated second row seats, power third row seating, wood interior accents, motion activated rear liftgate and second and third row moonroof.



Recommended is a ProActive Package that ups the safety items for $3,400. Featured are front pre-crash seatbelts, intelligent cruise, backup collision intervention, lane departure prevention and warning, blind spot intervention, four-front and four-rear sonars, high beam assist, and auto side dim mirrors.



A Theater package includes two 8-inch monitors, wireless remote, two headphones and A/V, USB, HDMI, 12V and 120V ports. It costs an additional $2,150 and for long trips with kids, gaming and/or movies make the trip more enjoyable. (Yes, adults will like it too).



Our QX60 also featured an Essential Package for $2,900 that adds In-touch Navigation and Services, Sirius XM Traffic and most notable, Infiniti’s heralded Intelligent “Around View Monitor” (AVM). This AVM senses moving object detection and Infiniti receives credit for introducing this first-ever safety feature that helps make driving and parking easier. Specifically, four sensors (two front sonars and two rear sonars) positioned around the QX60 allow for a virtual 360 degree bird’s eye view. The final option in this package is an illuminated kick panel and all of this is worth the additional dollars.



Infiniti’s overall safety system including the options mentioned is perhaps one of the best safety packages available. If you need to choose just a few, go with the Pro Active option for $3,400 and the Essential for $2,900. Remember that every 2019 QX60 includes all the airbags, high-tech ABS disc brake assist, traction controls, vehicle dynamics and much more.



The final tester options include $500 for premium paint, $465 for Infiniti Wi-Fi, $775 for running boards, and $445 for Welcome Lighting. Thanks to a staggering $19,135 in options, the bottom line came in at $65,930 with $995 delivery included. Remember you can craft your own QX60 for thousands less and still enjoy one of the best looking midsize SUVs on the road today.



Important numbers include a wheelbase of 114.2 inches, curb weight of 4,423 pounds, 19.5 gallon fuel tank, and from 15.9 to 75.8 cu. ft. of cargo space.



QX60 is an Infiniti consumer favorite with several incentives in play for both lease and purchase consumers. Make it a point to take a look if you’re shopping this midsize luxury segment.



Likes: Power, interior, high tech safety, appealing inside and out.

Dislikes: Luxe and Pure names, expensive options, front-drive towing questionable so choose the AWD if you plan to tow.

Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and GateHouse Media. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com or at 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, PA 18840.