The theme of the 8th annual Walkable Bikeable Delaware Summit (May 2 in Dover) is "Dutch Ideas for Delaware." As a result of over 40 years of innovation, most short trips in the Netherlands today are accomplished using a bicycle. The goal of the 2019 summit is to learn, directly, from leading Dutch experts on…

These are NOT images created in Photoshop. These are photographs of actual real places in the Netherlands.

The theme of the 8th annual Walkable Bikeable Delaware Summit (May 2 in Dover) is “Dutch Ideas for Delaware.” As a result of over 40 years of innovation, most short trips in the Netherlands today are accomplished using a bicycle. The goal of the 2019 summit is to learn, directly, from leading Dutch experts on cycling about practical ideas and solutions that the Dutch have discovered…in order to use those ideas and solutions right here in Delaware.

If you live or work in Delaware, the summit is totally free…but you do have to register:

