Delaware Humanities will host “Birding & Journaling” from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 2591 Whitehall Neck Road, Smyrna.

Guests will spend an afternoon of learning about the park, the birds and nature journaling. Participants will travel around the park with stops for bird watching and writing. Journaling will be guided by Lisa Dill, professor of English specializing in environmental humanities.

Space is limited; registration is required to bit.ly/36oNwcH.