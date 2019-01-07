Wrestling, hoops and swimming

While many teams enjoyed the holiday break, Milford’s wrestling squad competed in two tournaments, the Beast of the East at the University of Delaware and the Battle at the Beach at Indian River.

Milford opened their post-holiday schedule with a dual-meet victory, defeating Delmar 77-0, to improve to 3-0.

After a bout Wednesday at Indian River, Milford will continue their dual-meet schedule next week at Indian River before taking part in the annual War on the Shore at Stephen Decatur High (Md.) over the weekend.

“We’re off to a great start,” said head coach Don Parsley. “I’m impressed most with the underclassmen, they’re performing at a high level. I’m also excited about our upperclassmen, they’re also performing well. I’m really looking forward to see where they finish in the end.”

Basketball

Hoops teams at Milford are ready to get back to their regular season. The boys look to continue to build upon their 4-2 start, while the Lady Bucs hope to turn things around after winning one in their first eight games.

After dropping their first five games of the year, the girls earned their first victory against Laurel before the Pat Borowski tournament. Over the holiday break, the Lady Bucs stayed busy in the tournament at Lake Forest but lost to Red Lion and the host Lady Spartans. They opened their post-holiday schedule with another loss to Lake.

After an upcoming game at Indian River, the Lady Bucs have their second meeting with Laurel Thursday.

The boy are off to a nice start, with a winning overall mark and a 3-1 record against the Henlopen South. The Bucs are eager to get back on the hardwood, facing off against Laurel and St. Mark’s at home this week.

Swimming

Both the boys and girls posted 1-3 team marks before the holiday break. Thursday they travel to Howard Ennis School to take on Indian River.

“I’m so happy with what I’ve seen so far,” said head coach Meaghan Tyndall. “They encourage each other during practice and cheer for each other during meets-swimming can be difficult at times because it feels so individual, but these guys and girls truly are a team.”