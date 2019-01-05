See a video and photos from the Eagles' basketball game Friday night as they faced the Hawks and one of the top players in the state, Nah'Shon Hyland, who scored 30. For the Eagles, Nahshon Sylvester scored 25.

The Smyrna High School boys basketball team fell to 3-6 after an 83-71 loss at St. Georges Tech Friday evening.

The Eagles trailed by three points after the first quarter, 13-10, but the Hawks scored 31 points in the second period to open a 44-29 lead at halftime.

Smyrna outscored St. Georges Tech 18-17 in the third quarter and 24-22 in the fourth, but could never pull closer than 10 points.

Nahshon Sylvester led the Eagles with 25 including five three-pointers. Brandon Smith scored 12. Izaiah Credle poured in 11. Taron Gibbs netted seven. Olumuyiwa Salako scored five. Quadir Hunter and Davaughn Stanford each had four, and Ron Jackson added three.

The Hawks were led by state player-of-the-year candidate Nah'Shon Hyland who scored 30 points, including 13-of-14 from the foul line.

The Eagles made 13 of 20 foul shots, shooting 65 percent, while the Hawks hit a sizzling 86.36 percent from the line, going 19-for-22.

NEXT GAMES: Smyrna plays at Polytech Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. and at Cape Henlopen Friday, Jan. 11 at 6:15 p.m., before returning home to host Caesar Rodney Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.