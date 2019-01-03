The Smyrna High School boys basketball team lost both its games in the Governor's Challenge Tournament in Salisbury, Maryland against schools from New York and North Carolina.

The Smyrna High School boys basketball team fell to 3-5 after a pair of losses at the Governor's Challenge Tournament in Salisbury, Maryland at the end of December.

On Dec. 26, the Eagles fell to St. Peter's Boys High School of New York 67-62.

Smyrna soared to an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter, but St. Peter's surged ahead at halftime, 39-29.

The Eagles outscored St. Peter's 33-28 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the halftime deficit.

On Dec. 28, Smyrna lost to Olympic High School from North Carolina, 81-46. Olympic led 19-8 after the first quarter, extended the advantage to 49-22 at halftime and cruised to the win.

Smyrna challenges St. Georges Tech Friday

The Eagles return to Delaware competition this Friday, Jan. 4, traveling to St. Georges Tech for a 5:45 p.m. game.

The Hawks are 6-5 and are coming off of two losses at the Governor's Challenge themselves.

St. Georges Tech is located at 555 Hyett's Corner Road, north of Middletown, but is not accessible from U.S. Route 13 because of road construction. Fans who want to attend the game can reach Hyett's Corner Road by turning left from U.S. Route 13 at Boyd's Corner north of Odessa where the Wawa is, and traveling west on Boyd's Corner Road, then north (right) on Jamison's Corner Road then right on Hyett's Corner Road.