Lady Eagles take softball crown



Just a season removed from a first-round playoff exit, Smyrna roared back in 2018, winning the program’s first softball state championship since 1993, defeating Appoquinimink in the finals.

The Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 17-1 record, earning the No. 2 overall seed in the state tournament. They opened the tournament downing Polytech 4-1, then defeated Lake Forest 3-1 and Charter School of Wilmington (8-0) to reach the finals.

Led by strong pitching and an explosive offense, Smyrna outdueled Appo in the championship game, 16-7. Abby Mace led the offense with two home runs and a double for five RBI.

Meanwhile, in the circle pitchers Jessica Anderson and Payton Dixon combined to keep the Lady Jags’ bats under wraps.

After hoisting the DIAA championship, the awards kept rolling in for the Eagles. Anderson was named First-Team All-State as well as Delaware Player of the Year by the softball coaches association. Also earning All-State honors were outfielder Kaelyn Press (First Team), second baseman Kayla Wilson (Second Team), catcher Madison Drummond (Third Team) and shortstop Alexis Moore (Third Team).

Smyrna soars to unified flag football state title

Smyrna High School defeated Newark Charter 26-12 to win the Unified Flag Football State Championship Dec. 1 at the University of Delaware. Unified teams include players with and without disabilities playing together.

Smyrna quarterback Jakir Hampton led the Eagles in the title game, running for two touchdowns and throwing for two more to Sara Miller and Keith Demby.

Smyrna finished the regular season with a 5-1 mark. In the playoffs, they defeated Caesar Rodney 21-6 and Seaford 51-32 to advance to the championship game for the second straight season. In 2017, the Eagles fell to Newark Charter, but the Eagles came out on top in the rematch.

Lady Eagles on the fast track

Smyrna excelled on the track in 2018, with both Lady Eagles indoor and outdoor teams winning awards and Smyrna’s unified outdoor team winning the state title.

In the winter, Smyrna took second place at the DIAA Indoor Track State Championships. Lauren Summers led the way, placing first in the triple jump, second in the 200 meters and third in the 55 meters. Smyrna also placed first in the 4x200 and second in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Along with Summers’ efforts, Naomi Bowser, Shaneese Lamons, Taimira Ramseur and Maddie Steele all had top five finishes or higher for the Lady Eagles.

In the outdoor season, the Lady Eagles capped off another successful campaign with a second place finish at the DIAA Division I Track & Field State Championships. Summers and Madison Keister both had first-place finishes in the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles respectively.

Smyrna also placed first in both the 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter relays. Bowser placed second in the pole vault and Lamons was third in the long jump to round out Smyrna’s standout performers.

Almost cutting down the nets again

In 2018, the Smyrna boys basketball team entered the season as defending state champs and nearly climbed to the top of the mountain again.

The Eagles finishing regular season 17-3 and earned the No. 3 overall seed in the state tournament.

Smyrna defeated Woodbridge to win the Henlopen Conference title game ahead of the tournament and then eliminated the same Woodbridge squad in the opening round of the state tournament. The Eagles knocked off Sussex Tech and Sanford to reach the state title game March 10, but fell to St. Elizabeth.

Smyrna standout Caleb Matthews was named the Delaware Player of the Year and First Team All-State. Teammates Greg Bloodsworth (Second Team) and Jaymeir Garnett (Second Team) were also named All-State players

Three individual state wrestling champs

On the mats in February, Smyrna finished the season with an 11-4 mark as a team, earning the No. 1 seed in the Division I DIAA Dual Team State Championships. After an opening round bye, the Eagles advanced to the DI finals where they fell to Caesar Rodney.

At the DIAA Individual State Championships, three Eagles captured state titles: Greg Baum at 145, Josh Dailey at 182 and Tony Wuest at 195. Wuest was also named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.