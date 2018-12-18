In perhaps one of the biggest wrestling matchups of the early season, the defending Division II Wrestling state champions Milford will host defending Division I Wrestling state champions Caesar Rodney Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have performed well out of the gates. After an impressive outing at the Polytech Invitational, Milford won their annual invitational, which featured Smyrna, Sussex Central, St. Georges Tech, Cape Henlopen, Middletown, William Penn, Hodgson, Delcastle, Laurel, Newark, Charter School of Wilmington and Conrad School.

After the early season invitationals, the Bucs earned their first dual meet victory, knocking off Seaford, 75-0.

While Milford enters the season without several of last year’s state qualifiers, they return Corey Messick, Trenton Grant, Anthony Diaz and state finalist Eric Bennett. Also back are Randy Mercado-Diaz, Dom Feightner, Jeremiah Farrington, Jordan Passwaters, Gaij Copes, Rafael Mejia and Bevensky Augustin.

With an experienced group, head coach Don Parsley has been pleased with how the team has fared on the mats.

“We’re off to a great start, I’m impressed most with the underclassmen, they’re performing at a high level,” Parsley said. “I’m really looking forward to see where they finish in the end.

“I’m also excited about our upperclassmen, they’re performing very well.”

Meanwhile, the Riders are off to a nice start, earning a sweep in a tri-meet over Delaware Military Academy and Middletown to open their season, followed by a dual meet victory over Polytech, moving CR’s team record to 3-0.

There are four returning state qualifiers from last year’s squad, Michael Primo, Benedict Anderson, Jackson Dean and Riley Tracy. The team leaned on some younger wrestlers at the start of the season.

“We haven’t been able to get a good grasp on what type of team we really are,” said head coach Dan Rigby. “We’ve had guys out of the lineup for numerous reasons and we are just now starting to work on getting these guys back and trying to get healthy.”

Some grapplers who returned or spent time on the JV squad have stepped up, like Colton Bowie, Caleb Adamowicz, Patrick Wisniewski, Sam Tolson, Nate Poplos, Ryan Rigby, Carson Timmons and Kevin Hudson.

As the Riders get healthy and younger wrestlers work their way into the lineup, CR hopes to be even better as the season rolls on.

“I tell the guys, the team at the start of the year and end of the year is going to look very different,” Rigby said.

Heading into a big, measuring stick matchup for both squads, the Riders and Bucs are well aware of what the other brings to the mats.

“CR is a great team, they’re the defending DI state champions. I think this is a great matchup for both teams this early in the season,” Parsley said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to see where we stand as we begin our quest in the season.”

“Milford is going to be a huge challenge for us,” Rigby said. “When you look at lineups in the state, they might have the most solid group of guys from top to bottom. They’re extremely well coached and disciplined. We need to focus on just having a great performance and see what happens.”

The Riders and Buccaneers will battle Wednesday at Milford at 6 p.m.