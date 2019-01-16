Chesapeake Utilities Corp. announced the availability of grants through its Sharing program, a nonprofit organization that provides funds to the company’s natural gas and propane gas customers living on the Delmarva Peninsula who need financial assistance to pay their gas bills or to repair their gas appliances.

Annual grants for as much as $1,000 are available to customers who meet the specific requirements including a new grant for individuals who have been impacted by the government shutdown.

“At Chesapeake, we care about the communities we serve and the Sharing program helps to support the elderly, ill and those facing financial hardships during the challenging winter months,” said Shane E. Breakie, assistant vice president for Chesapeake Utilities and president of the Chesapeake Emergency Energy Recipient Program, which oversees the Sharing Program. “We are grateful for the generosity of our partner organizations, customers and employees who have helped us to keep families in need warm for the past 35 years.”

Throughout the year, Chesapeake Utilities’ Customer Care employees have been actively raising funds through various fundraising events and donor drives which have helped to raise more than $15,000. In addition, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. donated $20,000 to the program to assist customers in 2019.

Aside from financial assistance, the company also partnered with First State Community Action and the National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor Research Fund Inc. to educate customers on energy efficiency and budgeting tips.

In the past 15 years, the program distributed more than 2,200 grants totaling more than $600,000 to customers throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. Chesapeake created the program with donations provided by Chesapeake Utilities, Sandpiper Energy Inc., Sharp Energy Inc. and their employees, customers and other members of the community. The program works to help those in need during the cold winter months when energy bills are at their peak.

For more, visit chesapeakesharing.com.