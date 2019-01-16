Downtown Milford’s Bug & Bud Festival, cosponsored by Downtown Milford Inc. and Milford’s Parks & Recreation Department, is changing this year’s date to May 4.

Though the date is different, the time and location — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Walnut Street and the Mispillion Riverwalk in historic Downtown Milford — remain the same.

Traditionally held annually on the last Saturday in April, this festival, celebrating Delaware’s state bug — the ladybug — and Arbor Day, has run into a scheduling snag.

This year, Milford School District’s Spring Break coincides with the traditional date of the festival. Because student and parent involvement are key to a quality festival, the decision to change the date was made. Without the involvement of these volunteers, organizers are concerned that the day will not have the great community spirit that has been cultivated over many years. The potential loss of school-related participation, especially musical groups and Kids Corner volunteers, was a major consideration.

The day’s traditional activities are joined by new attractions including an expanded Kid Zone, food and craft vendors, entertainment and nature-related activities.

For more, visit downtownmilford.org.