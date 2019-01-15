Delaware’s Recycling Public Advisory Council will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

The Recycling Public Advisory Council was enacted into law by Senate Bill 234 in May 2010, and charged with advising the Governor’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority on all aspects of recycling, including: development of grant criteria and selection of applications; a methodology for measuring recycling rates; and possible outreach activities designed to achieve higher recycling rates.

For more, visit bit.ly/2Db5u5Z, or call 739-9403, ext. 1.