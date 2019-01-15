Milford police are looking for a couple involved in the theft of a wallet and unlawful credit card use

Milford police are looking for at least two people who used a stolen credit card in a local store.

Department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said the theft took place sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Peebles department store at 654 N. Dupont Blvd.

One of the individuals is thought to have stolen the victim’s wallet, and then used one of the credit cards inside to buy merchandise at the Walmart store, Maloney said.

Anyone who may have information on this couple’s identity is asked to call Cpl. Brittingham at 302-422-8081 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Tips also may be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/.