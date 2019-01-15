Lt. Michael Hertzfeld commands agency that protects Legislative Hall, courts and other state buildings

Lt. Michael F. Hertzfeld of Middletown has been promoted to chief of the Delaware Capitol Police.

The agency joined with the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to hold a ceremony Dec. 31 to mark the start of Hertzfeld’s new role. Family Court Judge, the Honorable Mark D. Buckworth, administered the oath of office.

The Delaware Capitol Police provide police and security services to Legislative Hall, the Tatnall Building, the Capitol Green, the Governor’s Mansion, the Supreme Court, Superior Courts, Courts of Common Pleas, Family Courts, Chancery Courts and the Carvel State Office Building.

With 22 years of police experience, Hertzfeld was selected to lead the agency following the retirement of Chief John Horsman who retired with 14 years of service with the agency and 37 years of total police experience including serving as President of FBI-LEEDA.

Hertzfeld thanked Horsman for his leadership and dedication to the agency.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve in this new leadership role and I am confident that working together with the men and women of the Capitol Police we can continue to move the division forward as we serve the state of Delaware,” said Hertzfeld. “I firmly believe a leader is only as good as the people surrounding him, and we have an outstanding group of individuals in the division.”

Delaware Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security Robert Coupe said Hertzfeld is “a qualified, experienced and proven leader with expansive knowledge of the Delaware Capitol Police and its operations.”

“I am confident in his ability to lead the women and men of the Capitol Police and to serve the citizens of our state,” said Coupe.

Hertzfeld began his police career in 1996 and joined the Capitol Police ranks in 2009 as a sergeant and first line supervisor. He has served in several leadership roles during his career including most recently as the Northern Operations Commander.

During his career, he received the Delaware House of Representatives Exceptional Duty Award and the New Castle City Police Officer of the Year. He is a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and a graduate of the 264th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy. He received command level training from FBI-LEEDA, the Penn State Justice and Safety Institute, the Northeast Counter Drug Leadership and Mastering Performance Management Program and the U.S. Marshal Court Security Program.

Hertzfeld, 47, earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a master’s degree in homeland security from Wilmington University.

A Delaware native, he resides in Middletown with his wife, Stacy, and children, Nicolas and Peyton.