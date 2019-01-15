The Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year joined the group in 1980

Jeanette Hurlock was honored as the Clayton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary Member of the Year during the annual banquet of the fire company and ladies auxiliary in December.

"Since joining the auxiliary in 1980, Jeanette always is there to help whether it is baking pies for dinners, setting up for dinners, or just being there to help," said Auxiliary President Mary Ellen DeBenedictis. "Jeanette is one you can always count on."

Jeanette is the widow of Lee Hurlock, a past president of the fire company. Her son Jeff is a past chief. Her daughter-in-law Cheryl is the current vice president, and her son Jay serves on the board of the fire company.