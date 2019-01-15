On Sunday, Jan. 13, patrol officers and detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the Christina Hospital for an 18-year-old female who reportedly suffered a miscarriage at her home, police said.

After speaking with the female at the hospital detectives responded to her home in the unit block of Washington Avenue, where they discovered what appeared to be a full-term, male infant. The child was deceased, police said.

The infant was turned over to the Division of Forensic Sciences – Medical Examiner’s Unit. The investigation remains ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Should any member of the public have information which may assist in this investigation please contact Detective Timothy Collins at 302-395-2787 or via email at Timothy.Collins@newcastlede.gov.