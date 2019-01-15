The annual fourth grade competition commemorates the anniversary of Delaware becoming the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 7, 1787. School teams create four-panel displays that incorporate prose, artwork, songs and political cartoons highlighting the state's role in the foundation of the United States of America.

Bunker Hill Elementary School in Middletown won two top awards in the annual fourth grade Delaware Day competition, commemorating the anniversary of Delaware becoming the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 7, 1787.

Sponsored annually by Delaware’s secretary of state, the competition encourages students to study the U.S. Constitution and to discover Delaware's role in its writing and ratification.

Students' observations are presented in a four-panel display format that incorporates prose, artwork, songs and political cartoons. Each display is reviewed for historical accuracy, spelling and creativity.

Each of the winning schools is recognized with a Signer's Award named for one of Delaware's five signatories of the U.S. Constitution in five different geographic regions.

The winners of Signer's Awards in the 2018 competition were:

•Bunker Hill Elementary School in Middletown, the George Read Award;

•Robert S. Gallaher Elementary School in Newark, the Gunning Bedford Jr. Award;

•Lake Forest Central Elementary School in Felton, the John Dickinson Award;

•Laurel Elementary School, the Richard Bassett Award;

•(Tie) Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Wilmington and the Learning Express Academy in Newark, the Jacob Broom Award.

BUNKER HILL TEAM

The winning team of Bunker Hill fourth graders are from the homeroom of co-teaching team Mimi Corcoran and Stephen Kanefsky.

The students are Lauren Arabis, Kendra Asare, Sania Brogdon, Breanna Brown, Carter Carsley, Taylor Coale, Morgan Cushing, Ryleigh Giroso, Gabriella Harris, Elise Hastings, Conner Hausauer-Morgan, Brielle Jacobs, Joel Johnson, Gavin Jordan, Alani Kline, Jude Kupiec, Grace Maichle, Papa Marfo, Brian Maxwell, Milan McCray, J'Nyah Miller, Lincoln Neubauer, Delany Peters, Myles Reaves, Wayne Roberts, Jaden Robinson, Jordyn Russell, Justin Skinner, Amber Spence, Hiram Terrones Mendoza, Ella Thuman, Kayla Windley and Gabriel Wright.

Their winning entry used creative elements such as artwork, poetry, songs and cartoons to illustrate Delaware’s important role in the creation and ratification of the Constitution.

ARTISTIC MERIT AWARD

Bunker Hill also won an artistic merit award in the contest. For these awards, entries are reviewed by the Delaware Division of the Arts, recognizing projects whose overall visual design and impact, composition, cohesiveness and originality represented artistic excellence.

Other schools honored in this category were Robert S. Gallaher, Lake Forest Central and Laurel elementary schools.

Honorable mention awards in the artistic merit category were presented to Fairview and Lulu Ross elementary schools, and the UrbanPromise Academy.

OLIVE B. LOSS ELEMENTARY RECEIVES HONORABLE MENTION

Bunker Hill Elementary wasn't the only Appoquinimink School District representative to receive an award in the competition.

Olive B. Loss Elementary was recognized with an honorable mention in the overall competition.

Other honorable mention awards were presented to Fairview, William B. Keene, May B. Leasure, Joseph M. McVey, Lulu Ross, Booker T. Washington and Etta J. Wilson elementary schools; Ursuline and UrbanPromise academies; All Saints and Christ the Teacher Catholic schools and Epworth Christian School.

SECRETARY OF STATE IMPRESSED BY STUDENTS

The 2018 Delaware Day Student Competition was planned and organized by Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ consultant Kathleen Doyle in cooperation with representatives of Delaware’s departments of State and Education. Several Department of State employees, including the division’s Beverly Laing, served as judges for the competition.

Delaware Secretary of State Jeff Bullock said, "Every year, Delawareans make special note of the day that our home earned its nickname, the First State, and every year I continue to be impressed by the creativity, knowledge and critical thinking on display in the projects that our fourth graders present to demonstrate their understanding of Delaware’s role in the American story."

Objectives of the competition include:

•Exciting students about Delaware history;

•Encouraging students to study the federal Constitution;

•Engaging students in a cooperative learning experience;

•Involving students in research, analysis, and interpretation;

•Enabling students to gather data and synthesize information;

•Providing students with an opportunity to develop basic research skills;

•Challenging students to use persuasive writing skills in order to maintain a focus and support a position with details;

•Empowering students to validate conclusions, use a logical order of presentation, use convincing language, define historical events, exhibit evidence of clear thinking and create visual displays that pictorially represent their findings and/or viewpoints.