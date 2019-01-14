The boys are identified as 13-year-old Jamar Stokes-Harris, Zyair Garner, 16, and Terrence Mears, 16

Dover police have arrested three teens, one as young as 13, on a number of drug and drug-related charges.

The incident unfolded at 8:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 when officers spotted a red Kia Spectra being driven in the area of South Kirkwood and West Division streets. The car did not have its headlights on, said department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Officers went up to the Spectra after pulling it over, but the car suddenly sped off, running stop signs on West Reed and Forrest Street.

Police stopped the chase as it was becoming too dangerous because of ice and snow on the roadways, Hoffman said. However, they later spotted the vehicle, which had crashed into a snowbank in the 900 block of Lincoln Street.

One of the teens, identified as 13-year-old Jamar Stokes-Harris, who had been a passenger in the car, was found across the street from the crash site.

The others, Zyair Garner, 16, and Terrence Mears, 16, were found in a nearby CVS pharmacy; Garner later was identified as the driver.

A check inside the Kia turned up several baggies containing MDMA (3,4-Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine, aka Ecstasy) pills out in plain sight, he added.

All three are charged with possession of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree conspiracy. Garner also is charged with resisting arrest and multiple traffic offenses.

They later were released to their parents or guardians.