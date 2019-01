The Milford Museum announced the return of its Speaker Series for 2019 with Orlando Camp’s presentation about his book, “The Milford Eleven,” set for 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Milford Women’s Club, 18 Church Ave.

In 1954, Camp was a member of this group of students who attempted to integrate Milford schools after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling. Attendees will learn about his participation during this time of change.

Admission is free.

For more, call 424-1080.