Damages estimated at $125,000

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a house fire that occurred in Laurel on Sunday, January 13.

The incident was reported around 2:25 p.m. A wood-framed, single-family home in the 200 block of West Tenth Street was showing fire and heavy smoke. The Laurel Fire Department, assisted by the Delmar and Sharptown, Maryland Fire Departments, responded to the scene. The fire was reported under control by 4 p.m. It is unknown if the home was equipped with working smoke detectors.



A 75-year-old female occupant was able to flee the flaming home but suffered burn injuries. She was initially transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital but later admitted to Crozer-Chester Burn Center.

Deputies from the fire marshal’s office are investigating the fire's origin and cause. Fire damage is estimated at $125,000.