52-year-old Felix Robledo jailed

Delaware State Police have charged a Georgetown man with his seventh DUI offense after he was involved in a single-car crash.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, troopers were dispatched to Beach Highway, east of Blacksmith Shop Road, in Greenwood, in reference to a vehicle that ran into a ditch. There they made contact with 52-year-old Felix Robledo, who was confirmed to be the driver and sole occupant of a 2003 Toyota Camry that had traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. While speaking with Robledo, troopers detected a strong odor of alcohol and initiated a DUI investigation.

Robledo was charged with seventh-offense DUI and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $22,000 secured bail.