The Bayhealth Foundation recently accepted $4,000 from Footsteps for Maddie, a local nonprofit organization, to support Bayhealth’s perinatal and infant bereavement services.

The money was raised through the inaugural Footsteps for Maddie 5K Run/Walk, which was held Oct. 14, 2018, at Killens Pond State Park.

The Footsteps for Maddie 5K and nonprofit were created as a result of the vision of Christie Bonniwell, whose sister lost her daughter, Madelyn, on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Shannon was only 23 weeks along when she went into labor,” said Bonniwell. “Maddie, as we call her, was delivered at Bayhealth and then transferred to Christiana. She only lived for 16 hours before she passed away.”

“I woke up one day and told my husband, ‘I’m going to have a 5K in honor and remembrance of Maddie.’ I contacted (a company that organizes races). They suggested getting sponsors since it can be expensive to host a 5K and also reaching out to the local hospitals to see if and how they could benefit from the event. So my mom, sister and I set up the nonprofit and followed their recommendations,” said Bonniwell.

Bonniwell said they were amazed by the outpouring of support they received — from the donation of the required event insurance to the number of people who wanted to participate one way or another. When she spoke to Bayhealth Women’s Services Senior Nurse Manager Kathryn Starr Lynch, she told Bonniwell Bayhealth could use the money to help fund bereavement services provided to patients and families after they experience the loss of a child and the related training and education for staff. Bonniwell and her family decided that’s what they wanted to do.

“We are enormously grateful to Christie for her generosity that honors Maddie,” said Bayhealth Foundation Director of Development Chuck Desch. “Christie’s passion and drive will help other families in similar situations receive support in their time of need.”

Footsteps for Maddie is planning other fundraisers to support Bayhealth’s bereavement services, including an event through Gals That Give on July 11 at Dover Downs that will feature a pick-a-prize auction and 50/50 raffle.

“In addition to helping Bayhealth and honoring Maddie, we want to honor every child that’s been lost and let people know they’re not alone,” said Bonniwell.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/womens-childrens-health.