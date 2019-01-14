Vaughn Wooten was 80 years old.

Delaware State Police are reporting the death of a man involved in a Wednesday morning two-vehicle crash.

Vaughn Wooten, 80, of Felton, died Jan. 13, four days after the crash, department spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said Monday.

The crash took place at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday when Wooten’s vehicle, a 2001 Dodge Ram, was hit broadside at the intersection of Midstate and Canterbury roads.

According to the DSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit, Wooten’s vehicle was stopped at a four-way intersection that was guarded by flashing red lights and stop signs at each corner. The Ram was going through the intersection with the driver of a 2016 Ford F-250 failed to stop and crashed into the truck’s drivers’-side door.

Wooten, who was wearing his seat belt, first was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus and later transferred to the Christiana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the F-250, a 50-year-old man from Clayton, was released from the Bayhealth Hospital’s Milford campus after it was determined he had not been injured.

Wooten’s passenger, a 76-year-old woman, also from Felton, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck during the collision. She is in serious condition at Christiana.