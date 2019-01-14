Both suspects were released on unsecured bonds

Dover police have arrested 27-year-old Nathaniel Hampton after he allegedly hit a woman several times in the head with a revolver and then fired a shot, nearly hitting her.

The incident took place at 7:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 in the first block of East Loockerman Street, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

According to the police investigation, the 27-year-old Hampton, who lives in the 300 block of Frear Drive, was joined by 26-year-old Chelsie Cooper after firing the weapon. He then pointed the gun at the victim and threatened to kill her before the two ran off.

Hampton and Cooper are charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering, aggravated menacing second-degree conspiracy, and terroristic threatening.

Cooper was released on a $20 unsecured bond.

Hampton, who also faces charged of third-degree assault and possession of marijuana, was released on an $11,000 unsecured bond.