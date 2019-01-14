The suspect is identified as Ivy H. Buckler, 54.

A Lincoln woman, identified as Ivy H. Buckler, 54, of Fleatown Road, surrendered to Harrington police five days after she allegedly stole a pool cue and tried to run over the owner.

Department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said the incident took place at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Stone’s Bar on Mechanic Street.

Police learned someone, later identified as Buckler, took the pool cue and was trying to drive away when the victim confronted her. Maloney said Buckler allegedly drove toward the victim, who was able to get out of the way of her vehicle.

Buckler was identified through surveillance footage and from her photograph posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Buckler turned herself in Jan. 10 and is charged with first-degree reckless endangering and theft of property valued at less than $1,500.

She was released from custody on a $6,500 unsecured bond.