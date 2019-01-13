The National Weather Service forecast is for up to five inches today. SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS with Sun-Times readers by emailing your favorite photo to ben.mace@doverpost.com for inclusion in a gallery on our website. SEE A VIDEO on safe driving tips from AAA in this story.

The National Weather Service is predicting up to five inches of snow in the Smyrna-Clayton area today, Sunday, Jan. 13.

Plows are already making the rounds through the streets of Smyrna this morning.

The National Weather Service forecast is for snow until noon, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet, with a high temperature near 34. A northeast wind of 10 to 16 mph will make conditions even more frigid.

The total daytime snow and sleet accumulation prediction is two to four inches, but about two inches have already fallen as of 8 a.m.

Tonight, the National Weather Service is calling for a 70 percent chance of snow, but with additional accumulation of less than one inch. The low temperature will be about 24 degrees.

Monday's forecast is for partly sunny skies with a high near 36 and a north wind of six to 10 mph.

SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS WITH SUN-TIMES READERS

Share your photos with Sun-Times readers by emailing your favorite photo to ben.mace@doverpost.com for inclusion in a gallery on our website. We'll also include some in this Wednesday's newspaper.

Please include the name of the photographer, the town where the photo was taken and the street or road if you'd like, and the names of people in the photos from left to right.

DRIVING IN THE SNOW

AAA Mid-Atlantic urges drivers to, if at all possible, wait until the storm has passed and roads are plowed and sanded before venturing out.

"If you have to be out, drive with caution and give road crews plenty of room to do their job safely," said Ken Grant, Director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "For everyone’s safety on the roads, drivers should allow plenty of extra time to properly clean off their vehicle before getting behind the wheel."

Grant advises drivers to assemble an emergency kit before you need it with items such as de-icer, a shovel, ice scraper, and sand or kitty litter to put under tires for traction if you get stuck.

In case you are stranded in your vehicle, pack a blanket, extra gloves and hat, heavy coat, snacks and beverages.

Remember to fully charge your cell phone and if possible to have a backup power source for the car in case you’re stuck for a while

Make sure your windshield wipers, headlights, taillights and turn signals are working properly so you can see and can be seen, and keep a full tank of gas.

Grant also gave these winter driving tips:

• Wait for the roads to be plowed and treated before venturing out. Road surface condition is the single most important safety factor during a winter weather event.

• Thoroughly clean off your car. Remove all snow and ice before driving anywhere.

• Warm the car up outside the garage to avoid problems with carbon monoxide.

• Drive slowly.

• Increase following distances and avoid tailgating. Normal following distances of three to four seconds for dry pavement should be increased to eight to 10 seconds when driving on icy, slippery surfaces.

• Accelerate and brake slowly. It takes longer to slow down on snowy, icy roads.

• In case the front wheels skid, continue to look where you want to go, steer in the direction you want the front of the vehicle to go and avoid slamming on the brakes. Although hitting the brakes is a typical response, slamming the brakes will only further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to regain control. Wait for the front wheels to grip the road again. As soon as traction returns, the vehicle will start to steer again. When the front wheels have regained their grip, steer the wheels gently in the desired direction of travel.