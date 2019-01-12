The driver has been identified by Milford police as Oscar Alvarez-Martinez

Police in Milford have arrested a local resident on DUI and other charges after officers spotted him swerving his SUV from side to side while driving on U.S. Route 113.

The incident took place around 1:18 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 when patrol officers first saw the vehicle, which was driven by 35-year-old Oscar Alvarez-Martinez, department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said.

Officers stopped the 1997 Toyota 4Runner on North Dupont Boulevard south of the North Street exit and began a standard field sobriety test on Alvarez-Martinez after smelling alcohol on his breath, Maloney said.

The results of that test resulted in Alvarez-Martinez being charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to have insurance identification in possession, driving without a valid license, and failure to remain within a single lane.

Officers also learned Alvarez-Martinez had several aliases and outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Due to his condition, Alvarez-Martinez was committed to the Department of Correction by the Justice of the Peace Court until he was sober for presentment, Maloney said.

Alvarez-Martinez was released from custody Jan. 8 on unsecured bail and ordered to appear in court at a later date.