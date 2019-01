The Department of Transportation's contractor George & Lynch Inc. will close the U.S. 113 northbound overpass in Milford between Frontage Road and Route 1 northbound from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21, to repair the bridge deck.

At all times, all businesses on U.S. 113/North Dupont Boulevard will remain open during the closure of the U.S. 113 northbound overpass.

Detour signage will be posted.