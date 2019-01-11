Women’s and Children’s Services at Bayhealth announced the first babies born at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Milford Memorial in 2019.

The first baby of the 2019 born at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus was a girl — Deborah Edwards, of Dover, welcomed Kylee Heverin, who was born at 6:28 a.m. Jan. 1. Kylee weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19 ¼ inches.

Bayhealth Milford Memorial welcomed its first baby a day later. Baby girl Adeline Elva-Marie Lott was born at 10:46 a.m. Jan. 2, weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Diane Hartman and Christopher Lott, of Harrington.