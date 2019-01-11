The thieves used a stolen credit card shortly after the theft.

Detectives with the Milford Police are looking for the people who broke into a woman’s car and stole her purse.

Department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said one of the victim’s information/credit cards later was used in Dover.

The purse was taken at about 3:08 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Planet Fitness location at 696 N. Dupont Blvd., Milford.

At least two suspects were seen using the victim’s credit card at a Dover Walmart later in the day.

Anyone having information on who these individuals may be or who has other information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Patrolman Malone at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Tips also may be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips.