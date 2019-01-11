Delaware’s Tidal Finfish Advisory Council will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

The council will discuss commercial anchor gill netting, proposed changes to finfish regulations, updates from the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Delaware Sportfishing Tournament, managed by DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife.

For more, including the meeting agenda, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/Meeting/61730.

For more on Delaware fisheries, call 739-9914.