Jacob Urian was elected president of Kent County Farm Bureau, joining Dale Phillips, newly elected president of Sussex County Farm Bureau, and Stewart Ramsey, president of New Castle County Farm Bureau.

Urian is replacing Richard Wilkins, who was elected president of the state organization in December. Laura Hill, of Lewes, continues as first vice president of Delaware Farm Bureau. Bill Powers, former New Castle County councilman, who farms in Townsend, is the new DFB second vice president.

Urian has been a Farm Bureau member for about nine years. He served as chairman of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee the past three years. His replacement as YF&R chair will be elected in February.

Urian has been a conservation planner at Kent Conservation District in Dover for more than six years. He is a certified crop adviser, nutrient management consultant and certified pesticide applicator. He and his wife, Melissa, live on the home farm in Clayton where he currently farms part-time with his father, Mark Urian. They grow corn, soybeans and hay and raise beef cattle. Urian also helps his uncle, Lew Savin, farm his ground. Melissa Urian is employed as a pharmacist at Atlantic Apothecary in Smyrna.

Phillips is a third-generation poultry grower on Gravel Hill Farm in Georgetown. His grandfather started raising poultry in 1951. Phillips took over for him in 2005 and has since replaced the original chicken houses with two new structures with a total capacity of 60,000 birds.

His wife, Kathy, works at the University of Delaware Lasher Laboratory. The couple were honored as “Outstanding Growers” by Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. in 2017.

Ramsey is a fifth-generation farmer, tilling former family land now leased from the First State National Historical Park. He is also a senior principal in IHSMarkit’s Agricultural Forecasting and Consulting Service. Ramsey is an active alumnus of the University of Delaware College of Agriculture, a regular volunteer for the Delaware Envirothon and involved in other community events. His family was named Delaware Farm Bureau 2013 Farm Family of the Year; that same year, the farm received the Governor's Conservation Award for Agriculture in New Castle County.

