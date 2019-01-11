May Twilley Road in Delmar will be closed for drainage improvements, from January 14 until 5 p.m. on January 21, weather permitting.
The pipe is on May Twilley Road between Maryland/Delaware state line and Columbia Road, Delmar.
JJID Inc. will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe on May Twilley Road for drainage improvements.
Detour signage will be posted.
Crossroad pipe repair in Delmar starts Jan. 14
