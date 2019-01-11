Friday

Jan 11, 2019 at 7:00 AM


May Twilley Road in Delmar will be closed for drainage improvements, from January 14 until 5 p.m. on January 21, weather permitting.

The pipe is on May Twilley Road between Maryland/Delaware state line and Columbia Road, Delmar.

JJID Inc. will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe on May Twilley Road for drainage improvements.

Detour signage will be posted.