Animal control investigating

A Boxer is safe with rescue after being found severely emaciated in a Dover residence.

The Harrington-based 2nd Chance Fur-Babies Rescue posted on social media that “Jasmine” was “crammed in a crate, covered in her own feces, emaciated, severely dehydrated, covered in fleas, cuts and scrapes were all over her body, a large deep wound was on her chest, she was anemic, had an ear infection, no teeth and what little bit of teeth she does have left, they are infected [sic].”

According to 2nd Chance Fur-Babies’ Amber McIlroy Doan, a representative of the rescue was called by the manager of a Dover mobile home park that had just served a resident an eviction notice. While at the residence, the manager noticed a dog in poor condition and contacted the representative.

Doan said the representative was appalled when she went to see the dog and right away asked the owner if she could take it.

“He said ‘Yeah, she won’t eat for me,’ [but] this dog tore up every single piece of food she could when she got here. She even pulled my bread out of my bread box,” Doan said.

Animal control was contacted and came to see the dog but were not immediately able to make contact with the resident of the home in which it was found, according to Doan. Delaware Animal Services has not yet responded to a request for comment.

“Surprisingly, Jasmine is trying so hard to be happy. She is so incredibly sweet you could never imagine how someone could do this to her,” Doan wrote in a Facebook post. “We will do whatever it takes to make sure that Jasmine gets the justice that she deserves.”

Jasmine is receiving subcutaneous fluids and antibiotics, as well as being fed a special diet at Doan’s house, but is in need of more substantial veterinary care.

You can donate toward Jasmine’s care at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/2ndchanceanimalrescu.